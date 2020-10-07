Vila instructs his Cabinet to coordinate with municipal authorities to provide timely help

During a working meeting with officials of the State Government, governor Mauricio Vila Dosal invited the Yucatecans to be attentive to official information, as well as avoid unnecessary trips, take shelter in their homes, especially for those who live in the eastern part of the state.

Mérida, Yucatán, October 7, 2020.- By continuing to monitor the evolution of hurricane “Delta”, which is in Yucatecan territory, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal instructed the members of his Cabinet to remain in permanent coordination and communication with the authorities of all municipalities in the state to provide the assistance required.

During a working meeting with State Government officials, Vila Dosal reported that hurricane “Delta” was downgraded from category 4 to 2, however, it continues to pose a danger to the state territory and has entered Yucatán this morning through Tizimín, affecting the eastern part of the state, where the population had to take extreme precautions.

“The eye of the hurricane will hit the sea at approximately noon, but we will continue to have effects throughout the eastern part of the state, as soon as this phenomenon passes we will be going out to visit the affected municipalities and working to restore the necessary services as soon as possible” , the Governor expressed from the facilities of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).

Accompanied by the head of the General Secretariat of Government (SGG), María Fritz Sierra, Vila Dosal said that, so far, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has 7,800 reports of users in the eastern part of the state and reiterated that maintains coordination with the Army, Navy and National Guard to provide care and assistance to the population that requires it.

“We ask all Yucatecans to be aware of official information, the route of this type of phenomenon may vary from one moment to another, so we recommend avoiding unnecessary exits, taking shelter in their homes, especially those who live in the East of the state ”, stated the Governor.

When giving a report on the situation, the head of the State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy), Enrique Alcocer Basto, reported that “Delta” entered Yucatecan territory between Tizimín and Dzonot Aké, affecting 334 localities in 81 municipalities, and will leave to the sea between San Felipe and Río Lagartos.

Regarding the evacuation operation, the state official specified that a total of 7,116 people from the municipalities and communities of San Felipe, Río Lagartos, Las Coloradas, El Cuyo, Dzilam González, Santa Clara, were mobilized to temporary shelters and safer places. Chabihau, San Crisanto, and Uaymitún.

At the moment, 7 state shelters with 375 people are active and the red alert is maintained in 61 municipalities of the state, Alcocer Basto pointed out.

