Beachgoers crowded Progreso beaches during the last weekend of January

Despite the onslaught of the cold fronts that reached the peninsula during the first month of the year, merchants and lenders interviewed during Sunday’s event stated that January had ups and downs, but that at the end of the day, they were able to maintain stable numbers for the tourism sector.

The last weekend of the year brought warm temperatures invited the cruise ship passengers to visit the city.

However, there is still a lot of work to do, especially in points of activity such as the “cab drivers’ service issue” that remains unattended by the local authorities.

At the end of the weekend, the situation was positive for the big businesses as well as for those who started a business, as in the case of Gerardo Keb García, a senior citizen dedicated to the sale of popsicles and cold products, who was now able to generate the expected income.

“Days like today are very welcome. As always, first I make my rounds from Chicxulub to the harbor, then I come to the malecón, which is my “strong point”. Today I managed to sell three coolers of popsicles, I hope the weather continues to be warm because it benefits us all,” he said.

In the case of the restaurants with installation in the sand zone the situation was better than other weekends, since the occupation at least in the last stretch of the boulevard “Romeo Frías Bobadilla” was continuous from eight in the morning to five in the afternoon when the furniture was lifted.

“If this continues like this, I believe we will be able to get out of the rut we have been in. Since the middle of January, we have been receiving tips where people work continuously and take home up to a thousand pesos in full. It is something overwhelming but fruitful, and earning as before the pandemic we do not even feel tired,” laughed Mario Baas.

As far as visitors are concerned, national tourism was once again in the majority, although foreigners were not left behind either, and several families from different nations came, who just in these last two weekends of the first month of the year began to be seen vacationing in the port’s main square.

TYT Newsroom