Five governors and 2,000 businessmen seek the cancellation of the Mayan Train and the Dos Bocas refinery.

“Thousands of jobs will be lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which will not be recovered with the construction of the Mayan Train.” Said, business people and governors.

MONTERREY Nuevo Leon (El Economista) – During the strategic meeting between governors of Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Durango and Michoacan with more than 2,000 business people virtually, it will be proposed to the Federal Government the cancelation the projects of the Mayan Train and the Dos Bocas Refinery. Those resources are needed to be redirected for the economic reactivation in different regions of the country. It was also agreed to review the Fiscal Pact and ask the federal government to homologate essential activities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“There are proposals for the Federation to cancel non-priority projects for Mexico, such as the Tren Maya and the Dos Bocas refinery so that these resources can be used for the economic reactivation of regions that will need them. Thousands of jobs will be lost that will not be recovered with the construction of the Mayan Train, thousands of companies and businesses are at risk”, said the governor of Nuevo Leon, Jaime Rodriguez Calderon.

He assured that this approach would be made in a respectful way to the Federation, “so that definitively the central government will not be the driver of absolutist decisions,” that the different regions will be taken into account. Together they will provide resources for the economic recovery.

The governos said: “There were demands. One of them is that we jointly review the Fiscal Pact, and the Fiscal Coordination Law; that the issue of essential companies is homologated in a fast way as the United States and Canada have it, since we are an economic region that we have to preserve”.

Businessmen also have mentioned that the incentives that the federal government has proposed for micro, small and medium businesses to actually be received, as well as the returns of the Value Added Tax.

Work meetings

On the other hand, to have greater coordination, a permanent table of the Secretaries of Economic Development of the five states was constituted, together with business people of the construction, housing, manufacturing, commerce, services, automotive, electric power generation, and agricultural inputs industries.

There will also be a unique table to work with financial organizations.

The governor said that the business-people committed themselves to continue sustaining employment, that they will do their best to keep as many jobs as possible.

He also said that the states of Michoacan and Durango had joined the coordination work of the Northeast. They have an essential economic interaction relationship; the first because the port of Lazaro Cardenas is fundamental for the logistics of moving goods to the east of the United States and Durango as a supplier of food and inputs for the Northeast states.

