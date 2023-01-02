Are American companies moving production from China to Mexico?

According to the THE NEW YORK TIMES, as American companies recalibrate the risks of relying on Chinese factories to make their goods, some are shifting business to a country far closer to home: Mexico.

(NYT)The unfolding trend known as “near-shoring” has drawn the attention of no less than Walmart, the global retail empire with headquarters in Arkansas.

Early last year, when Walmart needed $1 million of company uniforms — more than 50,000 in one order — it bought them not from its usual suppliers in China but from Preslow, a family-run apparel business in Mexico.

The entrance to the Tizayuca Industrial Park, which is in a small manufacturing town, Tizayuca, about an hour northeast of Mexico City. The companies Botones Loren and Preslow are in Tizayuca.Credit…Bryan Denton for The New York Times

It was February 2022, and the contours of global trade seemed up for alteration. The worst pandemic in a century had upended shipping. The cost of transporting products across the Pacific had skyrocketed, and ports were choked with floating traffic jams — a stark indication of the dangers of depending on a single faraway country for critical goods.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE ON THE NEW YORK TIMES

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments