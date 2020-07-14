Family jumps from a second-floor as their house catches fire

Merida, Yucatan (July 14, 2020) .- A family from Veracruz lost all their belongings after their house caught fire in the San Marcos Sustainable City subdivision, in the south of Mérida.
A candle started the fire that engulfed the whole house located on Calle 100 of the aforementioned residential area.
The strong cough that began to suffer a five-month-old baby alerted his mother around seven-thirty in the morning on Tuesday, and when she got up to attend to the little boy, became aware of the incident.
Immediately the woman notified her brother who took his nephew in his arms and jumped with him from the second floor, to save his life.
Incredibly, his wife, five months pregnant, followed him, along with her two-year-old daughter, her sister (mother of the newborn), and her other sister, a 6-year-old girl.
Both the pregnant woman and the 6-year-old girl were taken to a clinic for medical attention.
Firefighters from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) were in charge of controlling the fire that affected the land surrounding the site.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
