Biden offers help to Mexico in relation to the Metro Line 12 accident

“The United States joins the people of Mexico in mourning the loss of life after the Metro accident” (Joe Biden).

MEXICO, May 06, 2021 (EFE).- The president of the United States, Joe Biden, offered this Wednesday, May 05, help to Mexico after the accident that occurred on Line 12 of the Metro, in which a train carrying passengers fell twenty meters down after an overpass bridge collapsed leaving at least 25 deaths.

Biden expressed his “deepest” condolences to those who have lost loved ones and “best wishes” for recovery for the injured, in a statement released by the White House on May 5th.

“The United States joins the people of Mexico in mourning the loss of life due to the collapse of a train overpass in Mexico City,” said the president.

Biden recalled that both countries, “as neighbors and partners”, have a close bond, and stressed that the United States is willing to assist Mexico in recovering from this tragedy, although he did not offer details on that aid.

On Wednesday, May 5th, 38 people remained hospitalized after the accident that occurred on Monday, May 03, around 9:30 PM. Another 79 people who were injured have already been discharged, while the death toll rises to 25.

The local authorities announced that two expert reports – one national and one international – will be carried out to clarify the causes of the accident and the results will be presented at the same time.

In addition, they have decided to suspend the operation in all of Line 12 until it is not clear if a part of it can be opened “with complete safety”.

