Justice for “Whiskers” a dog run over by police officers in Xocchel, Yucatan

Whiskers (Bigotes) is a street dog that after a long wait finally found a family that adored him, unfortunately, this story took an unfortunate turn a week ago, when he was run over by police officers from the municipality of Xocchel, Yucatán.
Its owner, Eulalia Concepción Puuc, says that after hearing a loud noise. she went out to the street and found her dog crying and her brother-in-law and nephew informed her that a municipal police patrol car had run over the dog, after getting on the sidewalk due to the high speed at which the vehicle was circulating.
This recklessness of the municipal police, cost Whiskers his tail, nails in a limb to prevent him from losing it, damage to the hip as well as an infection that is being treated in addition to requiring at least three surgeries at a cost of 20 thousand pesos.
Eulalia presented her complaint to the authorities of the Xocchel town hall, but they did not give her a hearing date. Eulalia assures that the authorities’ intention is for the case to be forgotten and go unpunished.
Whiskers’ family is holding the police officers accountable for their actions against Whiskers, they remain firm and hope that the case gets the attention of Governor Mauricio Vila and that the Xocchel municipal authorities pay for the heavy expenses that the recovery of the innocent dog represent.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico’s IMSS says 3,907 formal jobs were lost in the month of July
MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – The Mexican Social.
-
Mexico Is Under a Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ Warning, but There Are Exceptions
Popular vacation spots Cabo San Lucas.
-
The USA is facing a long way for virus economic relief
Unemployed Americans hoping for additional help.
-
Biomaya presents project to transform sargassum into various products
The Biomaya initiative presented the project.
-
Progreso taxi driver murderer arrested
Residents of the port of Progreso.
-
Mexico-Belize border will remain closed
The reopening of the border between.
-
Taxi driver murdered in Progreso, Yucatan
PROGRESO, YUCATAN., August 12, 2020.- A.
-
AMLO says former presidents Enrique Peña Nieto and Felipe Calderón should testify
The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel.
-
Yucatecan scientists analyze the use of lionfish venom to treat Alzheimer’s
MÉRIDA.- The poisonous substance of the.
-
Works in Merida-Chetumal, with 30 percent progress
Currently working on a section of.
Leave a Comment