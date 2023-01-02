1000 Covid-19 cases and 100 deaths per day confirmed in Mexico

On Jan 2, Mexico is approaching 1000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and a hundred deaths per day, the Ministry of Public Health revealed.
The country is entering the sixth wave of the disease after several months relatively free of the virus which remained at very low levels, even with days without hospitalization, but is returning along with the strong winter season.
The Coordination of Scientific Research of the National Autonomous University of Mexico published, in its interactive dashboard, on the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of new infections quite coincident with the secretariat’s figures of 9,193 cases per day and 97 deaths.
There are at least six states that have already reinstated the mandatory use of masks.
The country is using the Cuban Abdala biologic as a booster in its vaccination program.
(Prensa Latina)
