A tourist from Guanajuato was involved in traffic accident with a passenger bus in Progreso, Yuc.

Just a couple of hours before the end of the stay of the cruise ship “Carnival Valor” in the port of Progreso, a truck that was about to take more than twenty foreigners to the fiscal dock suffered a serious accident in the center of the city, just when it hit a car where a family of visitors from Guanajuato was traveling.
The incident occurred in the early afternoon, specifically at 76th Street by 25th Street when a Beccar truck with federal tourism sector license plates 85RAM9M, was about to take 25th Street to approach the fiscal dock, but they did not count on the fact that a Volkswagen car with license plate GNZ-938-B of Guanajuato would appear on one of its sides.
Fortunately, everything was just a scare for those involved, since no passenger in the mummy car had any injury and the bus passengers were reassured by the bilingual guide Rafael Perez, from the company “Total Gusto”, which is dedicated to giving tours for foreign visitors.
Due to the fact that both vehicles stopped the mobility of other vehicles, it was necessary to implement an operation by the Public Safety and Transit Department, since there was a traffic chaos that could have caused another collision, since those who remained in the traffic jam began to return in the opposite direction to flee from the traffic.
In the meantime, about twenty North Americans had to get off at the point of the collision and their condolences went to the driver who was about to take them to the last point of the day to board the cruise ship from where they arrived at the port of Progreso.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Experts warn about more negative impacts derived from the Maya Train Project
Environmental organizations warned about more negative.
-
On the last Friday of the year, the Cancun airport exceeded 600 flights in one day
Cancun International Airport programmed a total.
-
Spider monkey killed by a motorist in Puerto Aventuras
A spider monkey that tried to.
-
Fire almost wiped out a family’s assets in Progreso
A fire almost consumed the assets.
-
Carlos Estrada sworn in as UADY’s new rector
On January 1, Carlos Alberto Estrada.
-
Fireworks cause tragedies in at least eight Yucatecan municipalities
The use of pyrotechnics has caused.
-
The State Government supports entrepreneurial projects led by women in rural areas
Continuing with the actions to strengthen.
-
Mérida City Council will offer discounts for citizens who pay property taxes in 2023
Mayor Renán Barrera stressed that attractive.
-
At least 14 dead in Ciudad Juarez prison riot
At least 14 people died in.
-
Why is Fentanyl behind the deadly surge in US drug overdoses?
Buying drugs on the street is.
Leave a Comment