A tourist from Guanajuato was involved in traffic accident with a passenger bus in Progreso, Yuc.

Just a couple of hours before the end of the stay of the cruise ship “Carnival Valor” in the port of Progreso, a truck that was about to take more than twenty foreigners to the fiscal dock suffered a serious accident in the center of the city, just when it hit a car where a family of visitors from Guanajuato was traveling.

The incident occurred in the early afternoon, specifically at 76th Street by 25th Street when a Beccar truck with federal tourism sector license plates 85RAM9M, was about to take 25th Street to approach the fiscal dock, but they did not count on the fact that a Volkswagen car with license plate GNZ-938-B of Guanajuato would appear on one of its sides.

Fortunately, everything was just a scare for those involved, since no passenger in the mummy car had any injury and the bus passengers were reassured by the bilingual guide Rafael Perez, from the company “Total Gusto”, which is dedicated to giving tours for foreign visitors.

Due to the fact that both vehicles stopped the mobility of other vehicles, it was necessary to implement an operation by the Public Safety and Transit Department, since there was a traffic chaos that could have caused another collision, since those who remained in the traffic jam began to return in the opposite direction to flee from the traffic.

In the meantime, about twenty North Americans had to get off at the point of the collision and their condolences went to the driver who was about to take them to the last point of the day to board the cruise ship from where they arrived at the port of Progreso.

