Three Progreso schools receive certification as “Health Promoting Institutions”.

This week, the preschools “Juan Crisóstomo Cano y Cano” and “Isabel Marías Pérez de Riveros” as well as the elementary school “Vicente Guerrero” received certification as “Health Promoting Schools”; a program promoted by the Ministry of Education (SEGEY), the Ministry of Health of Yucatán (SSY) in coordination with the City Council of Progreso.

The ceremony took place at the Juan Crisóstomo Cano y Cano preschool; there, the head of Education in the municipality, Dianela Núñez Castro, explained that this program seeks to ensure that the schools are free of mosquito breeding sites and garbage, that green areas are maintained, and that they have drinking water service.

These comprehensive actions were carried out by the schools and protect more than 750 people, including students, teachers, and administrative staff, said the municipal official, noting that Mayor Julián Zacarías Curí ordered the promotion of the program so that more schools have better health conditions in their facilities and reinforce prevention actions.

Dr. Carlos Aranda, head of the Sector 1 Jurisdiction, representing the Secretary of Health, Dr. Mauricio Sauri Riva, Dr. Armando Ayala, state responsible for “Health Promoting Schools” and Arturo Flores, head of the School Health Program, attended the ceremony.

They presented the respective titles to the principals, teacher Nicte Miranda from the “Vicente Guerrero” elementary school; teacher Guadalupe Canul, from the “Isabel Pérez Rivero” preschool and, on behalf of teacher Vandra Rivas, principal of the “Juan Crisóstomo Can y Cano” preschool, teacher Mariana Valle received the title.

Finally, Mrs. Núñez Castro emphasized that the Progreso City Hall, through the Education and Health departments, will continue working so that more schools obtain this important certification in favor of the health of the people of Progreso.

TYT Newsroom







