    • Taliban orders women banned from universities in Afghanistan

    By on December 22, 2022

    Women will not be allowed to attend universities in Afghanistan, according to an order issued Tuesday by the Taliban government, in a new move of oppression by the fundamentalist regime that already banned secondary education for girls a year ago.

    The measure targeting public and private universities is to take effect with “immediate effect,” according to a letter from the Ministry of Education of Higher Education released to Afghan media.

