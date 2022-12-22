Taliban orders women banned from universities in Afghanistan

Women will not be allowed to attend universities in Afghanistan, according to an order issued Tuesday by the Taliban government, in a new move of oppression by the fundamentalist regime that already banned secondary education for girls a year ago.
The measure targeting public and private universities is to take effect with “immediate effect,” according to a letter from the Ministry of Education of Higher Education released to Afghan media.
