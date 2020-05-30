Thunderstorm in northern Yucatan ignites house fire in Progreso

Progreso, Yucatan (May 30, 2020) .- The strong electrical storm that was felt in different parts of the state caused a fire in a house located on the Uaymitún-Telchac Puerto highway.

The fire was recorded around six in the afternoon during the downpour when a bolt of lightning struck the straw-roofed Palapa building, owned by Mr. Jorge Xacur Ávila.

Photo: Reporteros Hoy

The occupants of the house left the building running and immediately called 911, the fire department arrived on-site minutes later, in the fire truck number 851 of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) to put out the fire and prevent the flames from reaching other rooms within the property.

Until now it is not known how much material damage was caused in this beach house by the lightning.

