Director of the Mexico City metro L-12 is dismissed after fatal accident

MEXICO, (June 29, 2021).- Almost two months after the accident on Metro’s Line 12 that left 26 dead, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced on Monday, June 29, the dismissal of the general director of the Metro, Florencia Serranía.

At a press conference, Sheinbaum thanked Serranía’s “commitment” and “work” and announced that engineer Guillermo Calderón Aguilera will be the new head of the Metro.

Director criticism

Serranía headed the General Directorate of the Mexico City Metro since December 5, 2018, the day that the administration of the Morenista Sheinbaum began. However, her management was marked by several accidents in the capital transport system that claimed almost thirty fatalities.

The most serious occurred on the night of May 3, 2021, when an elevated bridge of Line 12 collapsed while a train full of passengers was circulating in the Tláhuac district of Mexico City, leaving a balance of 26 dead and more than a hundred injured, including five people who remain hospitalized until today.

Amid strong criticism for the deadly accident, Sheinbaum ordered an independent investigation to investigate the reasons that caused the collapse of the elevated bridge, located between the Tezonco and Olivos stations of Line 12.

