The ‘Guelaguetza’ stays in Mérida until April 3rd

Given the success of its 20th edition, the Guelaguetza will stay in Mérida until April 3rd. This was reported by Alberto Vázquez Sánchez, director of the Oaxaca cultural group: Art, party and tradition in the Los Paseos park.

As will be remembered, the Oaxacan festival would be in the La Paz park -in the center of Mérida- until March 6th. However, the good sales that were recorded and the interest that people aroused led them to manage one more season, this time in the Los Paseos park located in the Francisco de Montejo subdivision.

The offer for this occasion does not vary: tlayudas, tamales, grasshoppers, mezcal, ice cream, cheese and party bread. There will also be Oaxacan crafts, typical state clothing; and of course, a vast cultural offer.

Vázquez Sánchez recalled that, throughout its editions in the Yucatecan capital, the Guelaguetza has been characterized by giving well-deserved recognition to those who have transcended through sports, Yucatecan regional theater and music, as in the case of Señor Amor, who will receive a posthumous medal in the next few days.

From 9 in the morning until after 10 pm you can visit the Fair; and every day there will be presentations of artistic and cultural activities, which will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The Oaxacan lamented that the Guelaguetza -dance of the eight regions- has been canceled for two years in his native Oaxaca; but in Mérida it can be enjoyed for the second time on April 2nd and 3rd on a stage set up on the park’s esplanade. With this, they will close their festival on April 3.

One of the most demanded products in Merida’s Guelaguetza is the tlayuda, a 25-centimeter corn tortilla, spread with pork fat, refried beans, cabbage, cheese, jerky and grilled sauce. .

“This is accompanied by a little almond horchata water from the November 20 Market, which Doña Casilda Flores inherited from us. If they go to Oaxaca; The beverrages of the woman are very famous, because she gave them to the students on the day of La Samaritana, ”explained Alberto Vázquez.

“Through each of the artists and artisans who will be present, a tribute will be paid to all those who are no longer here, who have left in these difficult times of pandemic,” he mentioned.

The Guelaguetza will be in Mérida until April 3rd. It is located in Los Paseos park, on the corner of Calle 60 and 51 of the Francisco de Montejo II subdivision, on Carlos Castillo Peraza avenue; in front of Prepa 8.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments