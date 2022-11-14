Asthmatic people could have complications due to weather changes in Yucatán

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Yucatan urged asthmatic patients to reinforce measures to prevent health complications during this time of the year when sudden changes in temperature and rains predominate.

Asthma symptoms

The characteristic symptoms of asthma are:

Shortness of breath

Coughing

Wheezing

Tightness in the chest

Dr. Flor Rodríguez Melo, the coordinator of Prevention and Health Care of the state IMSS, explained that asthma is a disease of the respiratory system that mostly occurs in children.

However, due to the climatological characteristics in Yucatan, such as the presence of humidity and sudden changes in temperature, as well as hereditary factors, it is also a common disease in adults.

Prevention

Some of the general measures to prevent complications or attacks of the disease include: avoiding smoking near patients; in the case of children, the risk of asthma and its aggravation, as well as sinusitis, otitis media, bronchiolitis, and a reduction of respiratory function is associated with exposure to cigarette smoke. In the case of adults with asthma, do not smoke.

At home, maintain proper hygiene to avoid contact with allergens such as house dust mites and cockroaches.

Also, avoid the presence of humidity and mold in the home, since it increases the risk of asthma in children.

The IMSS specialist also recalled the importance of exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life, since among its multiple benefits it is also associated with a significant decrease in the risk of asthma and wheezing in children.

Other preventive measures for asthmatic patients consist of staying at home if any respiratory disease is present.

Correct use of a mask when being in closed or crowded places.

Take care of temperature changes; in case of getting wet due to rain, change immediately.

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or use alcohol-based gel with a concentration of at least 70 percent.

Avoid touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands and do not be in direct contact with people showing symptoms of respiratory disease.

Finally, Rodriguez Melo reminded patients to take their medications as prescribed, as well as to keep their appointments at the Family Medicine Unit or, if necessary, with the specialist for an adequate follow-up of their disease.

