Man stabs his mother and sister in Hunucmá, Yucatán

A young man, 24 years old, stabbed his mother and sister while under the influence of alcohol on Saturday, November 12th, in a property located on 36th street between 17th and 19th in the San Eduardo neighborhood in Hunucmá, Yuc.
It was a drama for the family, as the aggressor was arrested and the two women were injured and taken to the IMSS clinic in this city.
Fernando “N”, 24 years old, was hospitalized in the psychiatric hospital, but was recently released and controlled with medication, but on Saturday, November 12th, he decided to drink alcohol and when his relatives asked him not to do so because it would worsen his condition, he became extremely violent, took a knife and went after his sister S.T.Ch. and slashed her. Then the man did the same with his poor mother Gloria Ch. M.
In response to the cries for help, relatives and neighbors informed the authorities, and the Municipal Police arrived and proceeded to arrest the aggressor to determine who was responsible. While the paramedics in a local ambulance transferred the injured mother and daughter to the IMSS facility in this municipality for their injuries to be treated although their condition is not serious.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Chinese plagiarism and piracy on AliExpress puts Mexican designers at risk
Internet sales business, whether of food,.
-
Oaxacan indigenous rapper triumphs in the soundtrack of ‘Wakanda Forever’
Mare Advertencia Lirika, an activist from.
-
Street closed due to CFE pole about to collapse in Merida
Due to the danger posed by.
-
Beer: the favorite beverage of all Yucatán
The pandemic has been the most.
-
Henry Martín becomes the first Yucatecan ever to play in a FIFA World Cup
Aguilas del América striker Henry Martín.
-
10 injured in Merida’s Minibus accident
10 passengers were injured after a.
-
90 illegal Cuban immigrants land over 3-day span in the Florida Keys
Sunbathers on a popular Florida Keys.
-
Encouraging reading habits and healthy coexistence in Playa del Carmen
The government headed by Lili Campos.
-
Yucatecan companies seek to encourage exports to Cuba
Fifty Yucatecan companies will seek to.
-
Progreso beaches obtain The Blue Flag distinction for third consecutive year
For the third consecutive year, the.
Leave a Comment