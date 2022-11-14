Man stabs his mother and sister in Hunucmá, Yucatán

A young man, 24 years old, stabbed his mother and sister while under the influence of alcohol on Saturday, November 12th, in a property located on 36th street between 17th and 19th in the San Eduardo neighborhood in Hunucmá, Yuc.

It was a drama for the family, as the aggressor was arrested and the two women were injured and taken to the IMSS clinic in this city.

Fernando “N”, 24 years old, was hospitalized in the psychiatric hospital, but was recently released and controlled with medication, but on Saturday, November 12th, he decided to drink alcohol and when his relatives asked him not to do so because it would worsen his condition, he became extremely violent, took a knife and went after his sister S.T.Ch. and slashed her. Then the man did the same with his poor mother Gloria Ch. M.

In response to the cries for help, relatives and neighbors informed the authorities, and the Municipal Police arrived and proceeded to arrest the aggressor to determine who was responsible. While the paramedics in a local ambulance transferred the injured mother and daughter to the IMSS facility in this municipality for their injuries to be treated although their condition is not serious.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments