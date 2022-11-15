Progreso beaches obtain The Blue Flag distinction for third consecutive year

For the third consecutive year, the beaches of the Malecón Internacional and the Malecón Tradicional in Progreso received The Blue Flag certification, an internationally recognized distinction awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

This was announced by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal through his Twitter account, highlighting that these spaces are sustainable, avant-garde and friendly to society and the environment, which is why they were considered by the foundation.

“Our Playa de Progreso continues in the network of beaches that are promoted by international tour operators, with which we boost the generation of jobs for the people of the Port,” he highlighted.

It should be noted that the FEE can make control visits to sites to verify compliance and for the third consecutive year, the beach met the specifications.

