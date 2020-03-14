Donald Trump says coronavirus bolsters his argument for building a wall against Mexico

Trump wants a wall to block migrants from entering the United States, and wrote on Twitter that the barrier is now needed “more than ever” as coronavirus spreads.

“Because we have had a very strong border policy, we have had 40 deaths related to CoronaVirus. If we had weak or open borders, that number would be many times higher!” Trump tweeted.

The U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, called for cooperation on organized crime and illegal migration in comments to Mexican lawmakers on Thursday, and said coronavirus provided yet another reason to implement more border controls.

“For both countries, it doesn’t benefit us to have completely open borders,” he said. “We see it now with the virus, and hopefully we can work closely together because in health issues, political parties and borders aren’t important.”

Unlike other Latin American countries, Mexico has not closed schools or banned entry to people coming from places with high numbers of coronavirus cases. However, some universities have begun to suspend classes.

Meanwhile, the Guadalajara International Film Festival said it would be postponed until further notice.

Tianguis Turístico postponed due to coronavirus







