Merida will host the FIFA Electronic Sports Cup in November

The Yucatan FIFA Electronic Sports Cup will be held on November 9 and 10 and was presented by Carlos Saenz Castillo, director of the Yucatan Sports Institute, accompanied by Pablo Alvarez Tostado, director of innovation and development of the Secretariat of Research and Higher Education.

Leticia Preciado Vela, in charge of e-sports at the Universidad Anáhuac Mayab, was in charge of presenting the call for the event which is aimed at young people from the Anáhuac, Modelo and Marista universities and the Motul and Metropolitano technology schools, offering a prize purse of 4,000 pesos for first place, 2,000 pesos for second place and 1,000 pesos for third place.

It is expected to have 64 participants in this event and will compete at the Yucatan Convention Center XXI century, during the i6 congress, hoping to have the endorsement of the Mexican Federation of E-Sports, to form a local association of this sport, supported by the department of the federated sport of IDEY.

