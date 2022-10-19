Thanks to the Hanal Pixan, the Xmatkuil fair, and December, restauranteurs expect a great end of the year

The president of the National Chamber of Restaurants and Seasoned Food Industry (CANIRAC), Claudia González Góngora, highlighted that with the events that are coming up, a great closing of the year is expected for the sector, although she considered that the numbers for 2019 will not be reached yet, especially because there are establishments that are still dragging economic debts caused by the pandemic.

With the 100% reopening and the return of several activities that could not be carried out in the previous two years, the outlook looks flattering for the gastronomic industry.

“Hanal Pixán is coming, which generates dynamism in society and the consumption of our restaurants. Then, we will have Xmatkuil, just as much awaited in the sector, it is expected to be the best fair in recent years for all the investment and participation of the private initiative,” he said.

“In Canirac we are going to be present with two warehouses, the one in Mayapán and the one in Palenque, in total 41 stores, approximately 12 brands, with accessible and promotional prices. The fact that these events are coming back makes us have good projections for the end of the year,” she added.

The leader affirmed that the last edition of Xmatkuil, in 2019, yielded an economic revenue of 15 million pesos, a figure they hope to surpass for this occasion.

However, González Góngora clarified that it looks complicated that they will be able to close this calendar with the same figures as in 2019, although the progress they have registered is flattering.

“We have a good recovery, although we cannot say that it is completely even, many restaurants to get to this point of passing the pandemic and survive to date had to resort to many debts, they put capital out of pocket, apply for loans, SAT situations, Infonavit, rents, maintain payroll and operating expenses. 90% of the gastronomy industry in Yucatán are micro-enterprises, which employ nine to 10 people, the pandemic hit us hard and reduced the productivity of the sector,” she mentioned. “That is why we are still working on this aspect and that it is an even recovery for the guild, the problem was a snowball that grew, the restaurants today continue to carry a very heavy economic burden that perhaps is not perceived because sometimes they are full, but it is not known behind, we were the sector most affected by the covid, we are recovering yes, we are doing well yes, we are betting that if we do not get this closing of 2022 the numbers of 2019, we will achieve it in the following year, “she concluded.

