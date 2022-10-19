Terror and Magic Tsunami at Mérida’s Siglo XXI Convention Center

La Tsunami Terror y Magia se presenta el Sabado 22 y Domingo 23 de Octubre en un horario de 11 am a 9 pm, en el Centro de Convenciones Yucatán Siglo XXI.

(YAM).- Tsunami is ready to welcome the thousands of fans who come to live with the voice actors, Tsunami in its edition of Terror and Magic is an event that combines the world of terror and Magic of Harry Potter along with a special Dragon Ball Super Hero with guests of the paranormal, voice actors, Stranger thinks Experience, Magical Activities, Exhibition of life-size replica figures of series and movies, horror clubs, cosplayers and more. Youtubers and paranormal investigators and other personalities such as:

Oxlack Castro is a Mexican Youtuber dedicated to disproving paranormal cases or viral Internet videos.

is a Mexican Youtuber dedicated to disproving paranormal cases or viral Internet videos. Jorge Moreno Misterios , a Yucatecan journalist who began with investigations in Misterios magazine. He is the founder of Museo de lo Paranormal (Paranormal Museum), he does research on Paranormal Phenomena, Mayan legends, urban legends, unusual phenomena, and UFOs.

, a Yucatecan journalist who began with investigations in Misterios magazine. He is the founder of Museo de lo Paranormal (Paranormal Museum), he does research on Paranormal Phenomena, Mayan legends, urban legends, unusual phenomena, and UFOs. Cthultu TV , a Horror film channel with themes of cosmic horror, Lovecraft, and science fiction.

, a Horror film channel with themes of cosmic horror, Lovecraft, and science fiction. Daikasama, a Blogger who deals with themes of early horror and mystery.

El Kisin de la Gruta del Alux.

Voice actors: Dragon Ball super and Harry Potter specials.

Victor Ugarte , known for voicing characters such as Harry Potter, Shinji Ikari from Evangelion, Sasuke in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, Uryu Ishida in Bleach, Goten (teenager) in Dragon Ball Z and Super Hero.

, known for voicing characters such as Harry Potter, Shinji Ikari from Evangelion, Sasuke in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, Uryu Ishida in Bleach, Goten (teenager) in Dragon Ball Z and Super Hero. Ricardo Brust voice of Cell, Cell Max, Broly and Mr. Satan in the Dragon Ball franchiseRasa the fourth Kazekage in Naruto, Crush in Finding Nemo, the Abominable Snowman in Monsters, Inc and more characters.

voice of Cell, Cell Max, Broly and Mr. Satan in the Dragon Ball franchiseRasa the fourth Kazekage in Naruto, Crush in Finding Nemo, the Abominable Snowman in Monsters, Inc and more characters. José Luis Orozco: Voice actor who voiced Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, Bills in the Dragon Ball franchise, Buzz from Pixar’s buzlighyear, Max Tennyson in Ben 10, Rico in Madagascar.

Cosplayers: Carter Events, Scream MX, Nere Sama, Brenditz, SaailorKary, Ren Cosplay, Valeriia AkiYama, horror and magic costume contest, horror, and magic short stories, horror mascot contest.

Regarding the magical world, there will be photo sets with hyper-realistic figures with special effects, magical activities, magic shows as well as an audio show featuring the voices of Harry Potter and Voldemort. Enter the world of Vecna with this unique experience with more than 200mtrs2 of recreation of iconic scenes from the series with hyper-realistic figures and special effects.

EXHIBITIONS

TERRIFIC FIGURES: Life-size replicas of movies such as Chucky and Anabelle.

Ecto 1 Replica of the movie Ghostbuster together with the Merida fan club.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments