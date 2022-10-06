Car overturns on the Merida-Motul highway

An accident occurred on the federal highway Merida-Motul, in which a car ended up overturned and remained like that for about eight hours while waiting for the National Guard to arrive.
Early Wednesday morning, an accident occurred on the Merida to Motul highway, in which a car ended up overturned and no injuries were reported, only material damage.
The information gathered indicates that the driver of a Toyota Yaris-type compact car, which was traveling on the federal highway, apparently fell asleep at the wheel at kilometer 5, which caused the car to crash into the retaining wall and, due to the impact, the vehicle spun and ended up overturned on one of the lanes of the highway.
Agents of the Conkal Municipal Police arrived at the scene and flagged down the area and placed a patrol car to alert drivers in the area.
Apparently, the car remained overturned on the road for about eight hours while waiting for the arrival of the National Guard to move the vehicle, since, on the federal road, the corporation must establish an agreement with the vehicle’s insurance company regarding the payment of damages to the roadways.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
