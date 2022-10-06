Strengthening support networks for women in Yucatán

The second session of the forum “We are your support network” was held with the participation of representatives of various state and municipal women’s support agencies, who shared their experiences in improving care for victims of violence, together with the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women (Conavim).

“We said it was important to meet among all of us, among those who have a role to play to improve the levels of well-being and access to justice for women, and this is a national strategy. This is the second session we have had,” said Fabiola Alanís Sámano, director of Conavim.

She recalled that Yucatán hosted the second meeting forum, in which dozens of female officials were able to share experiences regarding the actions that will allow them to improve their schemes of attention to gender violence.

She pointed out that the first session of this forum was held in the Central Mexico state of Querétaro, while the following one will be held in Jalisco, although the intention is for the strategy to reach the whole country.

At this event, it was emphasized that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem of violence against women, although female officials were urged not to lower their guard in this social problem.

“The most vulnerable sector has been the women. The only way to ease some of the pain is this support, this prompt and expeditious administration of justice, humanely and comprehensively, and above all, to be close to these aching hearts and these wounded bodies,” said the head of the Secretariat of Women of Yucatan.

It was emphasized that the government of Yucatán promoted the creation of women’s instances in the 106 municipalities, to the extent that strategies have been established to improve attention to gender violence.

