Suspect arrested on first femicide ever registered in Holbox, the victim was a Yucatecan

The victim was last seen driving a golf cart, which was found this Sunday floating a few meters from the body.

At the beginning of the holiday season, on the night of Saturday, March 27, the body of Karla “N” —who was brutally tortured and murdered— was found in Holbox, becoming the first femicide officially registered in the history of the island.

On Sunday, March 28th, the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo reported that they had already arrested the alleged perpetrator, who according to the first reports, would have killed his victim for a “personal problem.” The FGE has already started an investigation portfolio.

The body was found by tourists near Punta Cocos and Punta Ciricote, and apparently, it had signs of extreme violence.

Originally from Progreso, Yucatán, and 35 years old, it was reported that she was found with her hands tied and her breasts amputated. The place where she was found was allegedly within a Quintana Roo Police surveillance zone.

Agents from the Homicide Specialized Prosecutor’s Office and experts from the Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) went to the crime scene to carry out the first steps and transfer the body to the Forensic Medical Service for the legal autopsy.

La @FGEQuintanaRoo informa que este domingo fue capturado Roger “C” probable participante en el feminicidio de una víctima de identidad reservada en Holbox, Mpio de Lázaro Cárdenas. Primeras investigaciones establecen que la agresión se originó por un problema personal…(1/2) pic.twitter.com/uLJ7iklnDG — Fiscalía General QR (@FGEQuintanaRoo) March 28, 2021

This would be the first femicide to occur on the island, and it has shocked the community that lives there, according to El Universal. However, according to local media, it would be the third case to occur on the island as two women recently disappeared in Cabo Catoche, who were a mother and daughter.

According to the Criminal Incidence report of the National Secretariat of Public Security, until February two femicides have been recorded in Quintana Roo and six murders have been registered against women, classified as homicides.

Holbox, which means “black hole” in Yucatec Mayan, is a small Mexican island located in the extreme north of the state of Quintana Roo, belonging to the Municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas (Quintana Roo).

It has an area of ​​40 km long and 2 km wide, and about 34 km of beach to the north.

It is intermittently linked to the peninsula by a sand bar, with several channels that link it to the sea and the Yalahau Lagoon. Holbox politically belongs to the municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas, and is considered a town in Quintana Roo, a tourist destination also known as the Mexican Caribbean.







