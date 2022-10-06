Almost 80 cases of Monkeypox officially reported in Yucatan

Yucatan counts 77 new cases of the disease.

The Secretary of Health of Yucatan reported last Saturday that 72 cases of monkeypox had been reported in our State, and this Tuesday, the Federation reported that, as of yesterday, the number had already increased to 77 patients.

In addition, Yucatan remains in fourth place nationally by number of cases, being surpassed only by Mexico City (1184 infections), Jalisco (240) and the State of Mexico (189).

Currently, there are no reports of any deaths in our country due to this disease.

However, there are two deaths that, during their medical care, were identified with lesions compatible with smallpox, which were laboratory confirmed, and these deaths are being analyzed by a group of experts in infectious diseases to determine if there is a cause attributable to the smallpox virus infection.

Out of the total number of confirmed cases nationwide, 98% correspond to men and 2% to women; 47.6% were between 30 and 39 years of age, that is, 936 of the 1,968 confirmed cases.

In addition, 25 people are under 20 years of age; 518 are between 20 and 29; 383 are between 40 and 49; 93 more are between 50 and 59, and 13 patients are 60 or older.

As of September 30, 68,265 confirmed cases were reported worldwide in 106 countries, territories and areas in the six regions of the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as 25 deaths.

This disease is transmitted through contact with the secretions of a sick person through mucous membranes or skin lesions, respiratory droplets and objects contaminated with body fluids. The disease lasts an average of 21 days.

It can be prevented by avoiding direct physical contact with people who are sick or suspected of having the disease.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments