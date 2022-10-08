After 20 days of blockades by Pemex retirees, there is still no response

Authorities deny statements on the conflict and assure that all information is provided through Pemex’s social communication office.
Calle 60 Norte in Merida, in front of the U.S. consulate, continues to be closed to vehicular traffic by Pemex retirees and pensioners, who for the past 21 days have been asking the federal government and the state-owned oil company to guarantee their right to health.
As on many other occasions Servio Rosado Aparicio, leader of the non-conforming oil workers, stated that they remain firm in their struggle and will continue until their demands are heard.
Therefore, Calle 60 will remain closed until further notice.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
