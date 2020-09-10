New sustainable stadium to be built in Yucatan

With smart technology, the “New Sustainable Yucatan Stadium”, which exact location is still to be designated in the next few weeks, will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure of international standards.
The stadium will be the house of the “Leones de Yucatán” local professional baseball team, and the “Venados Futbol Club” local professional soccer team.
This Wednesday, September 9th, both sports clubs presented the project of what will be the first sustainable stadium in economic, social and environmental terms in all of Mexico.
It will have smart parking to avoid traffic congestion and will prioritize the use of non-motorized transport vehicles such as bicycles.
The complex will obtain the international certification in sustainability by the “Council of the Green Building of the United States”, LEED Platinum (for its acronym in English).
It will be an inclusive building with advanced technology and it will be a multipurpose facility.
The complex will include a hotel, offices, and a museum, among other services that will serve the community.
