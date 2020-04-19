A 63-year-old fisherman is rescued between Chicxulub and Telchac Puerto

A 63-year-old Progreso fisherman, whose boat capsized three nautical miles away from the coast, between Chicxulub and Telchac Puerto, was rescued by agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).

The fisherman Efran Roberto O. M. left on Friday night at eight o’clock in his 12-foot long boat “Los Siete Nietos”, with an outboard engine, but somehow the boat overturned, without sinking, and the man spent the night adrift.

Seeing that the fisherman did not return at dawn as is his custom, his relatives notified the State Police officers stationed at the checkpoint on kilometer 19 of the federal highway to Telchac Puerto, who in turn issued the alert message.

The search began immediately and soon an SSP boat spotted the capsized boat and the man floating on the ocean. He was taken to the Chicxulub dock where paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security evaluated his condition and transferred him to the Health Center, because he had dehydration and an abrasive injury on his left leg.

Another State Police boat towed the fisherman’s boat to the port.







Comments

comments