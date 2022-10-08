Sedena Leaks reveal military corruption: army weapons sold to criminals

Hacked Sedena documents reveal that one arms supplier to a criminal group had its base of operations in Military Camp# 1 in México City, and another near the eighth camp in Almoloya; they sold grenades for 26,000 Mexican pesos a piece, and the criminals placed orders for thousands of rounds of ammunition.

An intelligence report dated June 10th, 2019 details that the Sedena became aware that a military officer was offering tactical equipment, weapons, and grenades, in addition to providing information on mobility and armed forces operations to a drug trafficking cartel cell based in Tejupilco, in the outskirts of Mexico City.

“On May 31st (of 2019), the military officer offered operators of the criminal group 70 fragmentation grenades at a cost of 26,000 Mexican pesos each; the criminal cell confirmed the purchase of eight of them, which were delivered to an address in Atlacomulco, State of México,” reads the military report.

In the metadata analysis of the telephone equipment used by the soldier, authorities confirmed that the base of the soldier’s operations linked to criminals is in the municipality of Villa de Almoloya de Juarez, near the eighth mechanized regiment of the Sedena.

In addition, Sedena reported in its confidential report that the supplier of weapons and tactical equipment is another alleged member of the Army, whom the criminals refer to as “El Antiguo” and who – according to the analysis of his phone signal – is based in Military Camp No. 1 in México City.

At the time the intelligence report was prepared, the identity of both soldiers was unknown.

In another report prepared on June 24th, 2019, it is mentioned that the military officer who supplied weapons to the criminal cell is the bodyguard of a military commander whom the criminals call the “new commander” and who has the rank of colonel.

In the calls intercepted by the Sedena, the soldier informed a leader of the criminal group that he had had a new boss for two weeks and that he was part of his security team.

He described his superior as a colonel from Tepalcatepec, Michoacan, “who likes money, drinks, and drugs.

The intercepted calls state that a criminal leader asked the military officer for “two thousand rounds of ammunition for AK-47 rifles, five thousand for R-15s, and 50 ammunition clips for each type of rifle.

In addition, the military officer offered to collaborate with the criminals in locating the regional prosecutor in Amecameca, because supposedly at the request of the criminal leader they were planning to assassinate him.

The National Intelligence Center also reported, the corruption of authorities in Jalisco and México state with criminal groups in other reports.

One of the cases described, in a January 2019 report, is that of an active agent of the Single Force of Mixed Immediate Reaction, assigned to the Guadalajara metropolitan area, who “serves as a liaison between leaders of the Jalisco Cartel and authorities of the three levels of government (federal, state and municipal).”

Among other functions, the report adds, “he is in charge of co-opting other public officials to increase the cartel’s network of corruption.

According to an additional report, also from January 2019, a criminal cell operating in the State of Mexico is involved in public works in municipalities.

For instance, telephone intercepts identified that on January 24, 2019, a meeting had been scheduled with two mayors of the State of México and criminal leaders to discuss the purchase of garbage collection trucks.

The military report mentioned that one of the criminal leaders had an interest “in the management of public resources of both municipalities for the financing he receives for the operation of his criminal cells.”

