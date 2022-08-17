Horse killed by a bull during event in Kiní, Yucatan

The cases of animal cruelty continue in Yucatan, this time it was in Kiní, Motul, where a bull fatally attacked a horse during a bullfight held in honor of the patron saint festivities, the Virgin of the Ascension.

On Sunday, August 14th, a controversial bullriding tournament was held where a horse was gored by one of the bulls and ended up dead before the end of the event.

In a video circulating on social networks, it can be seen how, during the bullfight, a large bull raged against a horse until he disembowelled it in front of the spectators.

It should be noted that this “Lazo” tournaments are supposed to be prohibited in Yucatan, but these types of events continue to be held in complicity with the authorities.

The Yucatan Times

Editorial Board

—







Comments

comments