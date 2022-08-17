Stage collapses during event in Yucatan

During the same bullfighting event in which a bull killed a horse, a spectacular accident occurred when the platform on the second floor of the stands collapsed, leaving at least seven people injured.
The weight of the people caused the boards to give way and fall into the void.
After the incident, the event continued as the authorities gave the green light because it only happened on one part of the stands, without affecting the others.
The injured were taken to the hospital to treat them for the blows they suffered in the fall. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.
Cae tablado del segundo piso del coso taurino de Kiní, en #Motul pic.twitter.com/lPcHHZWovn— De Peso Yucatán (@depesoyuc) August 15, 2022
It is worth mentioning that the bullring was previously verified by Municipal Civil Protection staff.
In the last few days, improvised stands in the municipalities of Temozón and Pustunich have also collapsed.
The Yucatan Times
Editorial Board
—
Comments
