UADY seeks Parkinson’s patients as volunteers for free therapy in Yucatan

The University requires 40 people with Parkinson’s who want to participate in sessions of physical activities.

The UADY conducts a study on Parkinson’s and seeks volunteers who wish to participate actively for three months in free therapies that include sessions of physical activities, focused on improving their agility and cognitive aspects.

Understanding the molecular and functional bases of Parkinson’s disease for the development of effective therapies is the main objective of the research project that will be carried out by a multidisciplinary team from the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY).

The coordinator of the project, Claudia Barrero Solís, reported that to carry out the research, they require patients who have been diagnosed with the disease and who meet certain characteristics to be analyzed.

“This program consists of providing participants with a functional assessment and intervention through physical exercise,” she noted.

The project called “Efficacy of a combined physical exercise program on gait, balance and cognitive function in patients with Parkinson’s disease” will be applied at the UADY University Rehabilitation Unit.

The purpose of the plan is to delve into the knowledge of the causes and mechanisms of the disease, as well as to find new possible therapies that could be applied in the different stages of this disease.

For this reason, he indicated, 40 people are needed who want to improve their quality of life and wish to participate actively for three months in sessions of physical activities, focused on improving their agility, coordination, balance, gait, muscle strength, and cognitive aspects such as attention and concentration.

Requirements to participate:

Diagnosis of the disease in mild or moderate stage.

Recommended age of 50 years and older.

Have the ability to walk independently.

Not being in any exercise or rehabilitation program.

For more information send an email to claudia.barrerosolis@gmail.com or Whatsapp 9991-28-49-00.

