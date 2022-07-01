Yucatan is consolidated as one of the states with the largest number of employment sources

Yucatan continues to advance in the generation of jobs, proof of this is that from January to April 2022, the average number of employed personnel in the Manufacturing, Maquiladora, and Export Services Industry (Immex), presented an increase of 7.6% with respect to to the same period of 2021.

(INEGI).- This variation is significantly higher than the national average of 4.6%, positioning the state among the first places in the growth ranking.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), in this period of 2022, an average of 24,431 people were registered in Yucatan working for this sector, as a result of the promotional work that the Governor has given to the state to attract greater investments. that allow the creation of more and better labor sources.

The indicators also reported an average of $10,291.86 pesos monthly salary, which represented a growth of 4.6% compared to the same period in 2021, placing Yucatán among the first Mexican states when it comes to growth ranking.

INEGI also detailed that, at the same time, Yucatan maintains an average of 51 establishments related to this line of business.

Finally, according to the data published by INEGI for the month of April 2022, the average monthly salary was 10,731.71 pesos, which represented an increase of 7.7% compared to the previous month, a variation widely higher than that registered at the national level of -2.3%, and that positioned the state of Yucatan in the 1st place of the growth ranking nationwide.

