Yucatan advances in establishing regulations against climate change

YUCATAN, (October 05, 2021).- Yucatán ratifies its national and international leadership in the fight against climate change through a bill on the matter, which was drawn up after an exercise of broad citizen participation coordinated by the State Government, with the United Kingdom embassy in Mexico, through the UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK PACT) financing program, and the Politics and Environmental Legislation civil association (Polea).

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal received this bill from the director of Polea, Andrés Ávila Akerberg, which focuses on the development and strengthening of the legal frameworks that exist at the state level, seeking harmonization with the latest reforms to the General Law of Climate Change and the reforms derived from the ratification of the Paris Agreement, the adoption of the Escazú Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda, which in turn is aligned with the current policies and programs of the State, as well as to what is established in the State Development Plan 2018-2024.

After receiving the aforementioned bill, Vila Dosal forwarded the document to the State Legal Counsel for review and analysis, so that it could be presented to the local Congress as an initiative of the State Climate Change Law shortly.

In this framework, the Governor held a meeting by videoconference with the United Kingdom Ambassador to Mexico, Jon Benjamin, with whom he worked on issues related to the environmental agenda, climate change, as well as the interest of the British embassy in promoting the local governments committed to the issue, such as Yucatán, through programs such as UK Pact.

Likewise, Vila Dosal and the United Kingdom diplomat spoke about Yucatán’s participation in COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, next November, as one of the leading entities in the field of climate change, as well as other topics of interest such as the convening of the Chevening scholarship program promoted by the British embassy.

In the presence of the head of the Secretariat for Sustainable Development (SDS), Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, the director of Polea thanked the support and disposition of the Government of Vila Dosal, since a proposal for an innovative, modern Law was achieved that started from scratch, which will give legal certainty to the programs independently of the Governments.

In this regard, the Governor thanked the coordinated work that has been carried out for the construction of this initiative of the Climate Change Law and reiterated his commitment to continue promoting efforts that add to the mitigation of this problem.

For her part, Gabriela Rodríguez Herrera, Head of Climate, Energy and Future Cities Policy at the United Kingdom Embassy in Mexico, highlighted the great boost that Yucatán has given the area since it is the state with the highest number of projects carried out through funding from UK Pact, which is due to the leadership and commitment of Vila Dosal.

This proposal was made thanks to funding from the United Kingdom within the UK PACT program in the United Kingdom, which was carried out by Polea through a participatory process, accompanied by the Secretariat for Sustainable Development (SDS).

Regarding the drafting of the bill, the head of the SDS, Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, pointed out that among the items contemplated are mobility, coastal management, fishing, biodiversity, water, sustainable primary production, solid waste treatment, and special management, energy, in addition to issues of vulnerability reduction, financing mechanisms, and supervision and surveillance.

