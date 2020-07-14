Yucatan to get Clean Point Quality Seal V2020

The state of Yucatan joins the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security of the government of Mexico in the adoption of the Clean Point Quality Seal V2020. Good Practices for Hygienic-Sanitary Quality in the Tourism Sector.

The distinctive is part of the activities that the government of the state of Yucatan has been carrying out in health matters for previous months through the Ministry of Tourism Promotion (Sefotur) such as the Secure Travel Seal granted by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC, for its acronym in English) and the approval of measures with Quintana Roo, considered a key destination for the tourist economic spill in the state. With this certification, Yucatan will train 1,200 companies in the first stage in order to protect service providers and visitors.

Michelle Fridman, head of Sefotur celebrated this initiative that is carried out at the federal level to update the Clean Point distinctive, which has been and will be, instrumental in standardizing criteria of good practice across the sector at the national level.

“The Yucatan government will assist and collaborate with local companies that want to participate in the certification process with one of the more than 600 consultants authorized at the federal level, which will benefit them in the gradual reopening of the Yucatecan tourism industry.”

The adoption of the Clean Point V2020 Quality Seal will be valid for two years and it will have to comply with a 44-hour training that will last about two months, also this self-management tool developed by the Ministry of Tourism is voluntary for Companies and their implementation in the workplace will result in strengthening the best hygienic practices in the sector.

The Clean Point V2020 Quality Seal will be the only one endorsed by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labor, it is an update of the model developed in 2011 during the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009, to respond more efficiently and adequately to the challenges and needs that the current context demands from the tourism industry.

With these certifications and labels, Yucatecan tourism companies will be better able to conduct hygiene and health measures, and Yucatan advances with a firm step in the process of tourism activity reactivation.

