Baby girl born in SSP ambulance

An ambulance from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) went to the Komchen police station on the evening of Thursday, June 30th to attend a 9-1-1 emergency number call.
(SSP).- At her home, Mrs. Rubí Caballero Valle, who was 39 weeks pregnant, had persistent and painful contractions.
The paramedics quantified the vital signs of the woman and confirmed all was normal.
They boarded her in the ambulance bound for the IMSS “Benito Juárez” hospital. She was accompanied by her husband Carlos Canché Madero.
They were passing through the Chuburná de Hidalgo neighborhood when Mrs. Rubí went into labor.
Then the ambulance pulled up and the paramedics attended the birth. A healthy girl with good coloring and a vigorous cry came into the world on board the ambulance.
Once the rescuers provided the pertinent care to the baby and the mother, they resumed their march to the hospital so that medical attention could continue.
The SSP Y-35 ambulance crew and their support partners were Emergency Medical Technicians Melissa May, Kristel Conrado, Herbert Nah, and Amílcar Santos.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
