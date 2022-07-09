Progreso will have its own control, communication, and video surveillance center

The new Control, Communication, and Video Surveillance Center of Progreso is located in the facilities of the Security and Traffic Directorate and will start operating during the beginning of the summer holidays.

With the aim of reinforcing security in the port, the Progreso City Council reported that the municipality will have seven operators who will monitor video cameras placed in different parts of the city, seven days a week, 24 hours a day. day.

It is worth mentioning that the works for the Video Surveillance Center began in March, with an investment of $1,905,788.12 pesos.

It will be located in the Security and Traffic Directorate building, in the Héctor Victoria neighborhood, west of the port, and will feature up to 300 surveillance cameras in its final stage.

The equipment also consists of 24 screens to receive the mirror of the C5 and 2 screens to monitor the 10 municipal cameras, in the final stage it will be possible to access 300 cameras throughout the municipality, it also has the construction and furniture, screens and computer equipment, as well as a communication tower that will benefit 66,000 inhabitants and tourists.

