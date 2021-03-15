Up to date, LGBT+ Political Agenda is presented in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 15, 2021).- Members of different collective groups presented the Political Agenda of the LGBT + community that contains initiatives such as the recognition of equal marriage and gender identity, as well as integrating the figure of hate crime in the Penal Code. This document is intended to reach the candidates for mayor, local, and federal representatives.
It is a work that has been built with the participation of the people, civil organizations, collectives, academics, college professors, and personalities that bring together hundreds of years of experience, concerns and life stories that come together to result in a proposal of vitally important for political parties, male and female candidates seeking to be elected.
In the case of candidates who aspire to a local deputation in Yucatán, the reform of the Constitution and Family Code is proposed again to guarantee and recognize the rights to marriage, common law, and family.
Meanwhile, federal deputies are asked for a detailed analysis of the laws and initiatives that impact the community and that are found in Yucatán, which would benefit the country in labor areas, health services, and comprehensive care.
While for the candidates to the 106 mayors of the state, they are asked to modify their police and government factions in order to adapt them to national and international criteria in terms of human rights and non-discrimination.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
