You can´t miss the Tlaqueparte Expo at Merida’s Siglo XXI

The third edition of the international crafts, jewelry, and decoration expo “TlaquepArte 2022” opened on Friday, July 8, and will remain open to the public until July 11 at the Yucatán Siglo XXI convention center.
As it is known, exhibitors from 25 states and 16 countries will be offering the best of crafts, jewelry, and decoration from Friday Monday at the aforementioned venue.
The inaugural ribbon cutting was in charge of Lic. Carlos Maytorena Martínez; president of the organizing committee of the TlaquepArte 2022 expo, as well as Antonio González Blanco, general director of the Yucatecan Institute of the Entrepreneur (IYEM) on behalf of the governor of the state of Yucatan Mauricio Vila Dosal.
Maytorena Martínez asserted that he will continue working so that artisans and their art pieces do not remain only on the sidewalk, and they can have instead spaces to showcase their artistic work.
Authorities and the organizing committee gave a tour where they greeted enthusiastic artisans grateful to the Yucatecan authorities and citizens for always receiving them with love and giving them the opportunity to exhibit their art in a decent space, the expo will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
