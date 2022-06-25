Yucatecan Educational community stands out at the national level with socially responsible projects

Students and teachers from Yucatan stand out with projects of social impact in the national strategy “Nosotros Somos el Cambio” (We are the Change), four were winners and 19 stood out with honorable mention for generating positive actions in their schools and communities.

The representatives of the winning proposals from all over the country will participate in the award ceremony in Nayarit next September.

For the fourth consecutive year, the educational community of the state of Yucatan remains on the list of the best projects in Mexico, in that period 12 teams from our state have made the list. This year, a total of 25 winners and 68 initiatives were selected at the national level.

In response to the instructions of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, to create alliances and generate spaces for the exchange of strategies, the Secretary of Education of the State Government (Segey) led the award ceremony to recognize the different Yucatecan teams and their respective projects.

The winning projects are:

“Castillos, Lectores y Dragones” by the students of the “Felipe Alcocer Castillo” school in the municipality of Akil to encourage reading.

“Learning to fly” for the students of the “Esteban H. Cervera Cervera” primary school to combat educational backwardness with the recovery and rehabilitation of a mobile classroom

“Rescue of the Blood Ferris Wheel” by students and teachers from three Oxkutzcab schools in order to reactivate the community Ferris wheel

“Vegetable gardens in houses and schools, entitled “Hands to the Earth” by María Jesús Echeverría Bobadilla and his classmates from the “Otilia López” school in Tizimín.

A total of 19 outstanding teams received educational kits.

