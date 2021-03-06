Suspect who escaped from justice is arrested in Merida

Mérida, Yucatán, March 5, 2021.- In compliance with an arrest warrant, V.M.S.A. was detained and presented before the First Judge of Control of the First Judicial District in a hearing of connection to the process, in which the judicial authority qualified as sufficient evidence data provided by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) that indicate the participation of the suspect in the crime of simple theft.

For the act committed on April 27, 2019, the accusation was made on April 30 of that same year, but V.M.S.A. withdrew from the action of justice and did not appear at the bonding hearing, for which the order of apprehension against him was issued by a judge.

According to the connection request, the subject is identified as one of the people – the first one has already been processed – who entered a construction site, on Calle 136 of the Los Héroes subdivision, to seize several packages of cement of 50 kilos each.

After defining his legal situation, the now linked must continue his process under the precautionary measure of preventive detention.

Meanwhile, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) will have a period of one month for the complementary investigation, which ends on April 3 of this year.

