Yucatan Congress proposes “panic buttons” at hotels and motels to prevent gender violence

Councilor suggested that Congress review the municipal regulations after Yeimi’s femicide.

With the purpose of guaranteeing the safety of women and members of the LGBTT+ collectives in hotels and motels, the councilor Elisa Zúñiga Arellano proposed to the Mérida Cabildo to review the municipal regulations on this matter to implement strategies with a gender perspective such as the placement of panic buttons and training of personnel working in said establishments.

“Reality shows us that it is necessary to create municipal regulations for the prevention of violence within different establishments such as hotels and motels. Currently, the non-motel business does not have a typified use, the only thing that is reviewed is that it complies with the Construction Regulations of the city of Mérida and the Urban Development Directorate only reviews the compatibility of the use, according to the feasibility and zone. If it is compatible, the use of the land and assistance for its construction are granted,” said the president of the Permanent Commission for Gender Equality.

During the general affairs of the Ordinary Session of the Cabildo, the mayor recalled “our obligation is to respond to the public, to provide certainty and security guarantees. We have an obligation to design effective measures in response to the case of Yeimi (a young woman who was murdered in a hotel),” she stated.

To guarantee the safety of citizens in those places, it is necessary to review the requirements and update them, as well as apply the panic buttons and that the training of personnel who work in said places be a requirement, he said.

«We must bet on having establishments with zero discrimination and zero violence. Today we should not point out how not, or why not. Why not discuss these guarantees in the modifications of the corresponding regulations? We must focus on how to achieve actions that guarantee people’s safety,” he added.

The councilor mentioned that, based on article 2 of the General Law for Women to a life free of violence, the Federation, the federal entities, the territorial demarcations of Mexico City and the municipalities, within the scope of their powers, they must issue the legal norms and take the corresponding measures to guarantee the right of women to a life of violence.