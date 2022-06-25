Yucatan within the seven fastest-growing state economies in Mexico

The INEGI indicated that the manufacturing industry in Yucatan registered an average of 7.6 million hours worked, that is, a growth of 5.4% compared to the same period in 2021, a growth higher than the national rate of 2.6% and that positioned the state in the sixth position. with higher growth.

(INEGI).- Specifically, in April 2022, the manufacturing industry in Yucatan obtained 7.7 million hours worked, which represented an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2021, a growth higher than the national one of 1.2% and placed the Yucatan within the seven fastest-growing state economies in the country.

These indicators are the result of Vila Dosal’s vision of going out to promote Yucatán in Mexico and abroad, attracting new investments that result in the strengthening of the industrial activity of the state and, with it, the generation of better opportunities and a better quality of life for Yucatecans.

It should be remembered that in recent days the Governor together with members of the private initiative announced an investment package by 8 companies that will leave an economic spill in the state of 2 thousand eight hundred and forty-five million pesos and the generation of more than 3,200 new jobs in Peto, Espita, Tetiz, Umán, Ticul, Mocochá, and Mérida.

With these new investments so far in the current administration, more than 108 billion pesos have been invested in more than 245 private investment projects, which in the coming years will be generating more than 278 thousand jobs, both direct and indirect.

The foregoing is also complemented by the high levels of security, the quality of its human capital, its road infrastructure, its connectivity, and the support from the authorities, attractions that give a positive projection for the state in terms of investments for the next years.

