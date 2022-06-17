Mérida and San Miguel de Allende will be connected by air

Mexico’s second-largest airline has announced new flights connecting two expat-friendly cities, both renowned for their beauty and cultural offerings — San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, and Mérida, Yucatán.

The new Volaris route from Mérida to Bajío Airport in Silao, the nearest airport to San Miguel de Allende at 90 minutes from the city, offers expats in Yucatán access to a cooler summer climate to unwind in a region famed for its wine production and art scene. It also gives expats in San Miguel de Allende an easy journey to the Maya region with some of the county’s best beaches, inspiring ruins, and natural sights.

Results of the Tourist Tianguis 2022

After concluding this exhibition, the state government reported that the event announced an increase in the Yucatan air connection with new flights from Mérida to León, Guanajuato, and to the new “Felipe Ángeles” international airport in Santa Lucía, both through Volaris. Also to Las Flores, Guatemala by TAG airline, and Toluca, State of Mexico by Viva Aerobús.

These flights will begin operations before the end of this year, so the frequencies and costs will be announced soon.

In addition to the announcement of these new routes, meetings were held with airline directors to continue strengthening connectivity, and alliances were made to strengthen our tourism hand in hand with other destinations, airlines, and commercial partners.

