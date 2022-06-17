Spanish Travel Operator “El Corte Inglés” will sell trips to Yucatan

El Corte Inglés Spanish travel agency will strengthen the positioning of the Yucatan destination in the European Tourism Market.
As well as other destinations such as Puebla, Querétaro, San Miguel de Allende, and Nuevo León.
El Corte Inglés will also make an alliance with Mexican business partners such as Viva Aerobús, Volaris, Tag Airlines, CBX, Travel Shop, Megatravel, PriceTravel Holding, Conextur, Viajes Palacio, among others, for the development of tourism products that contribute to promoting joint actions to consolidate tourism to the state.
These types of alliances make the state a benchmark in sustainable tourism, as it promotes and highlights the vast natural and archaeological attractions, as well as the cultural identity of the entity, developing high-quality tourism products that position Yucatan as a tourist power. competitive and cutting-edge.
Regarding the recognition obtained in this edition of the Tianguis Turístico, it was mentioned that the magazine Mexico Unknown, during the award ceremony for “The Best of Mexico 2022”, distinguished Yucatan in the categories of the Best experience with the Cenotes of the state; Best Emerging Destination with the Homún community; Best Archaeological Zone with Chichén Itzá and Best Sound and Light Show with the Nights of Kukulcán in Uxmal, with which Yucatán became the event’s highest award winner.
To these were added the two prizes awarded by the Travvy Awards in the categories of Best gastronomic destination and Best tourist office.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
