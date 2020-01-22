AMLO is proposed to become governor or senator as his term ends

TABASCO (Times Media Mexico).-This Tuesday, January 21, Morena’s advisor and candidate for national president of the party, Alejandro Rojas Díaz Durán, proposed the members of the party in the Congress of Tabasco to modify the state constitution so that Andrés Manuel López Obrador could become governor as soon as his six-year term ends.

In a statement, Morena’s advisor explained that former presidents, as soon as they finish their term, are destined to retire completely from public life or hold minor and discreet positions.

He assured that this situation demerits the presidential institution and its ” important symbolism in a system with excessive presidentialism”.

He argued that for this reason, he considers that it is time to implement changes in the legal mechanisms so that as of 2024, former presidents can become senators or continue to participate in state or federal elections, with the clear exception of the Presidency of the Republic.

“I consider that you should analyze the following proposal, regardless of whether the President of the Republic himself rejects it, but do not rule him out in any way seeing as, he might change his mind,” he wrote.

He requested that a popular consultation should be called in Tabasco to modify the local constitution and the electoral calendar for the governorship to be held in July 2025.

