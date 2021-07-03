Dorothy Ngutter, new U.S. Consul in Yucatán

Merida Yucatan (July 03, 2021).- With a 16-year career, diplomat Dorothy Ngutter will be the new head of the US Consular office for the Yucatan Peninsula. The United States Department of State announced the appointment to replace Courtney Beale, who spent three years at the head of this office.

Dorothy Ngutter has a long diplomatic background and has served in a variety of responsibilities. She speaks four languages: Turkish, Spanish, Basic French, and Swahili.

She will take on the new responsibility until August, when Caroline Amberger will be in charge of this task, in charge of the Consular Section the same week in the Yucatecan capital.

Ngutter, who last served as Director of International Narcotics Affairs and Law Enforcement (INL-P), was appointed by the Administration of President Joe Biden and is expected to serve our state as of the following month.

The new Consul Ngutter holds a dual BA in political science and communication studies from Northeastern University and an MA in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University. A career diplomat, Ngutter was most recently Representative Political Counsel at the US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey.

Previously, she served as a special assistant to Ambassador William J. Burns in the Office of the Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs covering Africa and global affairs, as an office officer for Peru in the Department of State’s Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, and as Surveillance officer. at the department’s 24/7 crisis management center.

Her other overseas assignments include the US Mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels, Belgium, and the US Embassy in Bamako, Mali.

In 2009, she was nominated to join the Atlantik-Bruecke Young German-American Leaders Conference, which focused on fostering stronger transatlantic ties; the same year, she was selected to participate in the Aspen Institute’s International Professional Advancement Program.

Ngutter joined the Foreign Service after completing the Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellowship with the State Department. Before the Foreign Service, she worked for the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA), a Massachusetts-based non-governmental organization that focuses on immigrant and refugee communities.

Regarded as one of 16 resident diplomats nationwide, Dorothy provided guidance and advice on careers, internships, and scholarships with the Department of State for students, professionals, and prospective candidates throughout the Northwest region (Alaska, Northern California, Oregon, Washington).

With national and international experience in the US Diplomatic Service, Dorothy recently represented her country’s State Department, as a member of National Security Affairs at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University.

Dorothy has also served as a Representative Political Counsel at the United States Embassy in Ankara, Turkey (2012-2015), where she worked on a variety of foreign policy affairs.

