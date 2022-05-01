State government invests 2 million pesos in remodeling a school in Ticopó, Yucatan

On a work tour, the Secretary of Education of the Government of the State of Yucatan, Liborio Vidal Aguilar, announced, on behalf of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, an investment of 2 million 222 thousand pesos for the “José Peniche Fajardo” elementary school, in the community of Ticopó, Acanceh, Yucatan.

The school recently turned 50 and currently has more than 200 students, who will be able to enjoy the improved facilities in the next school year.

Liborio Vidal congratulated the director Martha Raquel Parra Mena for leading the team, as well as the educational community that has made it possible for the building to be in good condition despite the two years of absence of students and the needs of a high school institution. half a century old.

“Here in the schools, we have the most important thing in Yucatan: our children and adolescents. That is why we are here to serve you and continue working as a team. Controlling the pandemic is possible due to everyone’s commitment and dedication, which has meant that since the beginning of the school year we have had no record of major outbreaks and, thanks to prevention measures, such as the three co-responsibility filters, we can cut the chains of contagion”, expressed the head of the Segey.

Under this vision, and the instruction of the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, more than 2,000 schools have been served this school year through coordinated work between the Segey and the Institute for the Development and Certification of Infrastructure Educational and Electrical Physics of Yucatan (Idefeey).

In the company of the mayor of Acanceh, Mario Cruz Herrera; the commissioner of Ticopó, Mario Baas Poot; the local representative of District VI, Manuela Cocom Bolio; educational authorities, schools, and unions, Liborio Vidal addressed the mothers and fathers of families to thank them for their trust and collaboration in making their homes and schools the safest places for their children.

“It gives us peace of mind to know that our children are fine here and that they attend a good school that is being remodeled, All students in the state, deserve attention for the sake of their education,” said Karen Cetina Heredia, president of the parent society.

State authorities reported that the actions at the school include maintenance of the building’s structure, changes to lighting, fans, doors, windows, repair of reflectors, and waterproofing. Additionally, in the coming weeks, the school will receive new furniture and the installation of internet service.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments