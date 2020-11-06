Fifteen new streets will be built in Kimbilá, Yucatan

Izamal, Yucatan (November 5, 2020).- The City Council began the construction of 15 new streets in the town of Kimbilá, for the benefit of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood residents.
The settlers said they were happy to have these new streets that will improve the mobility of citizens.
Mayor Fermín Sosa Lugo said that the new roads will be added to the 50 previously finished by the municipality so far during the current administration.
“It is part of the commitments we acquired with the citizens, who gave us their trust and we hope to respond by working for the common good of the entire municipality with works and projects that promote the economic and social development of our people,” he concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
