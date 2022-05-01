Vila and López Obrador monitor Maya Train Project

The Governor and the head of the Federal Executive met to verify the progress of sections 3 and 4 of the Mayan Train, as well as the expansion and modernization of Puerto Progreso and the construction of a park in the grounds of La Plancha, which promote economic and tourist development of the state.

They reiterated their willingness to continue promoting schemes and projects that allow improving the quality of life of Yucatecan families.

In a new meeting, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal was with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, following up on progress in the construction of sections 3 Calkiní-Izamal and 4 Izamal-Cancún of the Mayan Train, as well as other projects, such as the construction of a park in La Plancha and the modernization and expansion of Puerto Progreso, which seek to unleash the potential of Yucatan, contributing to its economic and tourist development and promoting the generation of jobs that Yucatecan families need.

In the meeting held at the Military Air Base Number 8, the Governor and the head of the Federal Executive, who is making his third visit to the state territory so far this year, evaluated the progress of the work carried out as part of these important projects for the state and the entire southeast of the country

Present at the ceremony were the directors of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), Javier May Rodríguez, and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Diego Prieto Hernández; the head of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation, Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal; and the Undersecretary of Expenditures of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Juan Pablo de Botton Falcón.

Vila Dosal and López Obrador addressed various plans carried out jointly by the state government and the Federation in favor of the Yucatecans, such as the construction of a park on the land known as La Plancha and the modernization and expansion of Puerto Progreso.

In this framework, the Governor and the President endorsed the coordination and willingness to maintain teamwork, as they have maintained until now, with the firm objective of promoting projects and actions that translate into development opportunities for the entity and with it, in welfare for the people.

Similarly, they affirmed to continue with this close relationship and open communication channels to continue promoting strategies that benefit families living in the southeast of the country and meet their main demands in a timely manner.

Prior to this meeting, the President arrived in state territory after flying over from Cancun to verify the progress in the construction of Section 4 of the Mayan Train, which goes from Izamal to Cancun, Quintana Roo.

Also present at the ceremony were the directors of Grupo INDI, Manuel Muñoz-Cano Castro; and from Grupo ICA, Guadalupe Phillips Margain; as well as Head of the Mayan Train Coordination Center of the General Directorate of Engineers, Blas Andrés Nuñez Jordan; the administrator and operator of the Mayan Train Company, José Felipe Ayala Chávez; Luis Martínez Enríquez, works director of Grupo INDI; Luis Crescencio Sandoval González, Secretary of National Defense of the Government of Mexico (SEDENA); and Daniel Chávez Morán, honorary supervisor of the Mayan Train.

Along with General Salvador Fernando Cervantes Loza, Director of Engineers of the Secretariat of National Defense; Ricardo Ibarra García-Parra, director of operations Grupo ICA; Division General Homero Mendoza Ruiz, Graduate of the General Staff, Commander of the X Military Region; René Trujillo Miranda, head of the Multidisciplinary Committee for the Constitution of the Olmeca-Maya-Mexica Airport and Auxiliary Services Group; Antonio Sánchez Carrasco, director of Fonatur Tren Maya; and Juan Carlos Quiroz Muñoz, coordinator of Parastatal Companies of the Undersecretary of National Defense.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments